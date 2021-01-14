LDP to Set Up Panel to Address Loneliness amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Young members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will establish a panel to consider measures to address the issue of loneliness, which they claim is emerging as a serious public health challenge amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to informed sources.

The panel will be set into motion as early as this month, aiming to come up with proposals to submit to the government after conducting hearings with people experiencing loneliness, the sources said.

The issue of loneliness is not limited to young recluses and unattended deaths of elderly people, but it is viewed as a wide-ranging problem that affects people across generations and income brackets.

The coronavirus epidemic has raised concerns over an increase in the number of people suffering loneliness, due to a range of reasons including restraint on going out, loss of employment and school closures.

The number of suicides has increased year on year for five straight months since July last year, and some of the LDP members suspect that there is a causal link between the rise and the issue of loneliness.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]