6,097 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who were newly confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan came to 6,097 on Sunday.

The death toll from the virus in the nation increased by 45 from the previous day to 4,080. The number of patients with severe symptoms of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus stood at a record high of 852 as of Sunday, up by 25 from the previous day, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, 1,494 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus. The daily count in the Japanese capital fell below 2,000 for the fist time in four days, but was the highest on record for any Sunday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition under the metropolitan government's standards fell by one from Saturday to 128.

Of the people found positive for the coronavirus in Tokyo on Sunday, 403 are in their 20s, 261 in their 30s and 236 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or over, with higher risks of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 182.

Among three prefectures neighboring Tokyo, Kanagawa confirmed 729 new infection cases, Saitama 414 and Chiba 388. The combined new infection count in the four prefectures, which were put under a fresh coronavirus state of emergency by the Japanese government on Friday, came to 3,025, accounting for nearly half of the national tally for Sunday.

