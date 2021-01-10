Tokyo Confirms 1,494 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Tokyo came to 1,494 on Sunday, the first tally below 2,000 in four days in the Japanese capital, the metropolitan government said.

But the figure marked the highest level for any Sunday.

The number of patients with serious symptoms of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus stood at 128 in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s standards, down by one from the record high set the previous day.

Of the people newly found positive for the coronavirus, 403 are in their 20s, 261 in their 30s and 236 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or over, with higher risks of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 182.

