Japan Industry Group Calls for Power Saving

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan on Sunday called for cooperation for power saving as the supply-demand balance is becoming tight amid a cold wave hitting the country.

The industry group said on its website that it wants customers to cooperate for efficient power consumption by continuing to use heating equipment amid the cold wave while curbing the use of other electric appliances.

Electricity demand for heating has been increasing recently as cold weather continues to hit many regions of the country. In seven regions, mainly in western Japan, on Friday, maximum power demand surpassed the levels believed to be seen once in about 10 years, the federation said.

Meanwhile, there have been days when the amount of electricity generated with solar energy dropped due to bad weather, according to the group.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday (1 p.m. GMT), the proportion of power demand to supply capacity came to 98 pct at Chugoku Electric Power Co. <9504>, which serves the Chugoku western region, and 97 pct at Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508>, whose service area is the Kyushu southwestern region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]