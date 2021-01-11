S. Korea Court Puts Off Ruling on Suit by Comfort Women

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Seoul Central District Court decided Monday to put off the ruling set for Wednesday on a lawsuit filed by former wartime comfort women demanding compensation from the Japanese government.

The court will resume proceedings for arguments on March 24.

It did not provide any reason for the sudden change of schedule.

The plaintiffs filed the suit in December 2016, claiming that Japan committed systematic sexual violence during its colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945. They demanded compensation of up to 200 million won per head.

The court finished hearing the plaintiffs' arguments in November last year and was scheduled to hand down a ruling on Wednesday.

