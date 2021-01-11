Coronavirus Cases in Japan Grow 43,000 in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 289,492 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 p.m. GMT), up 43,567 from a week earlier.

The seven-day total exceeded the previous week for the 15th straight week.

The number of deaths linked to the virus increased 435 to 4,080.

The spread of virus infection is showing no signs of stopping, with the daily number of new cases totaling 7,884 across the nation on Friday, rewriting the record for the fourth consecutive day.

By prefecture, Tokyo registered the largest cumulative number of infection cases, at 74,944, up 12,354 from a week earlier, followed by Osaka, at 34,453, up 3,681, and Kanagawa, at 27,345, up 4,868.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]