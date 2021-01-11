Japan Reports 4,875 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--The number of new cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed across Japan on Monday stood at 4,875, slipping below 5,000 for the first time in six days.

But the figure was the highest for any Monday, exceeding the 3,322 marked on Jan. 4.

The number of severely ill patients increased 12 from the previous day to hit a record high of 864.

Forty-eight deaths linked to the new coronavirus were reported nationwide, including seven in Osaka Prefecture and five in Hokkaido.

In Tokyo, 1,219 new infection cases were confirmed, the highest total for a Monday, topping the 884 set on Jan. 4.

