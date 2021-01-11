Tokyo Reports 1,219 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,219 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Monday, the metropolitan government said.

The figure was the highest for any Monday, exceeding the 884 marked on Jan. 4.

The daily total in the Japanese capital topped 1,000 for the seventh consecutive day.

The number of seriously ill patients under Tokyo’s standards hit a record high of 131, up three from the previous day.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infection cases, at 356, followed by 204 in their 30s, 183 in their 40s and 177 in their 50s.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]