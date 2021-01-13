Struggling Zoos, Aquariums Offer Unique Return Gifts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--From lion-ripped jeans to scan images of dolphins' bone marrow, zoos and aquariums in Japan are offering unique gifts in return for donations they seek to keep them running in defiance of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Such facilities, suffering a sharp drop in visitors amid the epidemic, are starting crowdfunding campaigns to solicit donations.

North Safari Sapporo, located in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, which is popular for allowing visitors to interact with its animals, saw the number of visitors decline by a third after the virus began to spread.

The zoo launched a crowdfunding program in May last year to raise funds to cover part of its operating costs, which total more than 100 million yen annually.

As a rare thank-you gift, the zoo had decided to create distressed jeans torn by lions, taking the idea from bear-ripped jeans popular in the United States.

