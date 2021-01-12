Ex-Softbank Worker Arrested over Stealing 5G Data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Tuesday arrested a former worker of SoftBank Corp. <9434> for allegedly removing information about fifth-generation, or 5G, ultrahigh-speed communications technology held by the major Japanese mobile phone operator.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department suspects that Kuniaki Aiba, 45, now an employee of Rakuten Mobile Inc., another Japanese mobile carrier, sneaked trade secrets out of SoftBank in violation of the unfair competition prevention law.

Aiba allegedly accessed a SoftBank server using his personal computer at his home on Dec. 31, 2019, and emailed to himself a file containing SoftBank network information, which constitutes trade secrets.

According to the police department, the file included information on 5G-related technology and efficient ways to build wireless base stations.

The police department is investigating how Aiba used the information after he moved to Rakuten Mobile.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]