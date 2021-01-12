Ex-Japan Farm Min. Yoshikawa to Be Indicted without Arrest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors are planning to indict former agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa without arrest over an alleged bribery scandal, it was learned Tuesday.

Yoshikawa, 70, who has resigned as a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is suspected of receiving cash in connection with his duties from a former head of a major egg-producing company while he was serving in the ministerial post.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad believes that there is no need to take Yoshikawa into custody as the possibility of him fleeing or destroying evidence is low, informed sources said. Yoshikawa has undergone an operation and is currently hospitalized while prosecutors have already searched Yoshikawa's office in a parliamentary facility in Tokyo and other locations.

Prosecutors are planning to indict the 87-year-old former head of the egg producer, Akita Foods, based in the city of Fukuyama in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, for allegedly bribing Yoshikawa, the sources said, adding that the indictment will be made also without arrest, due to the former head's old age.

Yoshikawa is suspected of receiving a total of 5 million yen from the former Akita Foods chief while he was in office as agriculture minister--2 million yen each in November 2018 and March 2019, and 1 million yen in August 2019.

