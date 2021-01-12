Suga Vows to Hold Tokyo Games in Talks with Bill Gates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday expressed his determination to hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, scheduled this summer, in phone talks with Microsoft Corp. co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

The Olympics and Paralympics have been postponed by one year from 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the phone talks, Suga and Gates exchanged opinions over the virus crisis.

Gates said that holding the Tokyo Games successfully would send a strong message to the world. In response, Suga said that Japan will definitely stage the events.

The two also agreed on the importance of distributing sufficient coronavirus vaccines to developing countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]