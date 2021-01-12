Japan Minister Seeks Efficient Power Use amid Cold Wave

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama on Tuesday asked people to use home appliances efficiently amid the tight supply-demand balance for electricity reflecting a surge in demand for heating due to extreme cold weather.

At a press conference, he cited a decline in solar power generation attributed to bad weather and falling inventories of liquefied natural gas, used as fuel for thermal power generation.

“We’d like (people) to use electricity efficiently,” such as switching the lights off in rooms that are not occupied while continuing to use heating equipment appropriately, Kajiyama said.

He suggested that the government sees no need at the moment to ask for power-saving by setting numerical targets.

On Friday, maximum power demand exceeded levels believed to be seen once in about 10 years in seven regions, mainly in western Japan, following the cold snap. Major power suppliers are scrambling to deal with the situation by mutually supplying electricity, procuring electricity from businesses having their own power generation facilities and boosting thermal power generation.

