Japan Reports 4,541 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 4,541 new coronavirus infection cases Tuesday, while the number of severely ill patients rose 17 from the previous day to a record 881.

The nationwide death toll linked to the novel coronavirus rose by 64, including 10 in Osaka Prefecture and nine each in Aichi and Hyogo prefectures.

In Tokyo, the number of new infection cases came to 970, falling below 1,000 for the first time in eight days.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital rose 13 from the previous day to 144, hitting a record high.

Of the new infection cases in Tokyo, 249 were in their 20s, 184 in their 30s, 138 in their 50s, and 128 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 149.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]