Tokyo Daily Coronavirus Tally Falls below 1,000

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Tokyo came to 970 on Tuesday, falling below 1,000 for the first time in eight days, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus in the Japanese capital rose by 13 from the previous day to 144, hitting a new record high.

Of the people newly found positive for the virus, 249 are in their 20s, 184 in their 30s, 138 in their 50s and 128 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 149.

