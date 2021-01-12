Governors to Be Allowed to Take Steps without Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to authorize prefectural governors to take stronger coronavirus countermeasures even without a state of emergency in place, officials said Tuesday.

To implement the plan, the government will revise the special measures law for tackling the pandemic during a parliamentary session set to begin on Monday. It aims to adopt a revision bill as early as next week.

According to an outline of the bill shown at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, prefectural governors designated by the prime minister will be allowed to request businesses to change their opening hours, even without a coronavirus emergency declaration from the government.

If a business fails to meet the request without a good reason, the governor will be allowed to order it to do so. Businesses will face fines if they do not follow the order.

Also, governors will be authorized to request citizens not to use establishments when they are operating during hours in which they should not do so.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]