1st Weekend under New Emergency Sees Smaller Falls in Crowds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan saw smaller reductions in crowds in the first weekend under the new COVID-19 state of emergency that began in greater Tokyo on Friday than at the time of the previous emergency last spring.

The average decline in crowds around Tokyo’s Ginza subway station over the three-day weekend through Monday came to 37 pct, compared with the 77.9 pct drop logged there over the April 11-12 weekend just after the previous emergency declaration, according to a survey by Agoop Corp., a SoftBank Corp. <9434> unit.

Elsewhere in the greater Tokyo area, Omiya Station in Saitama and Yokohama Station in Kanagawa Prefecture saw average reductions of 34.9 pct and 30.6 pct, respectively, against 60.3 pct and 71.9 pct.

In areas not covered by the current emergency, crowds around Shinsaibashi Station in the western city of Osaka and Hakata Station in the southwestern city of Fukuoka were down 15 pct and 30 pct, against 63.5 pct and 68.6 pct.

Both Osaka and Fukuoka were included in the areas put under the previous emergency when it began on April 7. The state of emergency was expanded nationwide later that month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]