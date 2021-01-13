Japanese Nonfiction Writer Kazutoshi Hando Dies at 90

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Noted Japanese nonfiction writer Kazutoshi Hando, known for his research on the history of Japan's Showa era (1926-1989), died of natural causes at his home in Tokyo on Tuesday. He was 90.

Born in Tokyo, Hando experienced massive U.S. air raids on the Japanese capital in March 1945 during World War II.

After the war ended, Hando graduated from the University of Tokyo and joined publisher Bungeishunju Ltd. He then began to conduct research on war history, inspired by his meetings with author Ango Sakaguchi and Masanori Ito, a former news reporter covering the now-defunct Imperial Japanese Navy.

Hando hosted a symposium of people involved in the war and featured the event in the August 1963 issue of Bungeishunju monthly magazine.

In 1965, Hando released "Japan's Longest Day," on the basis of the symposium and additional research. The book attracted keen attention and was made into a movie twice.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]