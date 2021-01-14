Many See Early Eatery Closures as Unnecessary for Solo Diners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese private survey has shown that 42.6 pct of respondents believe that eating and drinking establishments do not need to close early or suspend their operations if they only accept solo customers.

Meanwhile, 31.4 pct said such restrictions, introduced in many parts of Japan amid the novel coronavirus crisis, should be in place even if customers eat and drink alone.

The online survey was conducted by Nexer Inc. over the two days through Friday. Answers were collected from 1,600 people.

Asked whether such businesses should halt operations or close early even if they only serve solo customers, a respondent said, “I’m OK with places where thorough precautions are taken against infections.”

The respondent added that solo customers are unlikely to cause droplet infections as they would not have conversations.

