Over 6,000 Coronavirus Patients in Tokyo Had No Places to Stay

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--The number of people in Tokyo who were unable to find hospitals or other facilities for treatment after testing positive for the novel coronavirus totaled more than 6,000 as of Saturday, a health ministry panel of experts said Wednesday.

The figure had almost doubled from a week before, according to the panel. In more and more areas where infections are surging, local authorities are struggling to get coronavirus patients into hospitals or other facilities, the panel said, adding that it is increasingly difficult to balance the treatment of coronavirus patients with patients with other diseases or injuries.

The daily number of new coronavirus cases across Japan has been increasing rapidly since late last year, due mainly to a spike in Tokyo, and is expected to continue hitting record highs, it said. New cases have also been on the rise in the Chukyo central region, the Kansai western region and the Kyushu southwestern region since the beginning of this year, it noted.

The Japanese government put Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, where the virus is spreading rapidly, under a fresh state of emergency over the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The coronavirus spread in Tokyo and other metropolitan areas late last year mainly through corporate and other year-end parties and gatherings involving eating and drinking among young people, the panel said, expressing concerns over a possible further increase in infections among elderly people. One possible factor behind the nationwide surge in infections after the turn of the year was people making trips to their hometowns and dining with relatives during the year-end and New Year's holiday period, it said.

