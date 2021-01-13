NHK to Reduce Viewer Fees in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public broadcaster NHK plans to lower its viewer fees in fiscal 2023, it was learned Wednesday.

The fee cut by NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., will likely result in a decline of about 10 pct in its viewer fee revenue, totaling around 700 billion yen annually, informed sources said. The broadcaster will use its surplus funds to cover the revenue drop.

NHK's viewer fees have been lowered twice since the current fee system was introduced in 1968. The size of the planned third reduction is slated to be the largest ever.

The fee reform plan will be included in NHK's business program for fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2023, to be finalized the same day, the sources said.

In a draft of the program, announced in August last year, NHK said it would keep the viewer fees unchanged for the three years, despite its cumulative surplus funds reaching some 128 billion yen at the end of fiscal 2019 through March 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]