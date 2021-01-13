Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Kagoshima Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Kagoshima, southwestern Japan, said Wednesday that an outbreak of avian influenza believed to be highly pathogenic has been confirmed at a chicken farm in the town of Satsuma.

Kagoshima is the 15th Japanese prefecture to report a farm outbreak of such bird flu this season.

This is the prefecture's first bird flu outbreak at a farm in 10 years.

Kagoshima Prefecture started the work to cull all of some 32,600 chickens at the farm in Satsuma to prevent the spread of the infectious disease.

The prefectural government prohibited poultry farms within 3 kilometers of the affected facility from transferring their chickens and eggs and banned farms within 3 to 10 kilometers from moving their chickens and eggs outside the 10-kilometer zone.

