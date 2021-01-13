JR East to Move Up Last Trains under Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, said Wednesday it will move up the departure times of its last trains of the day in the Tokyo metropolitan area, effective on Jan. 20, in response to the ongoing second state of emergency over the new coronavirus.

JR East will bring forward the last train departure times on 11 lines, including the Yamanote Line in central Tokyo, by some eight to 32 minutes, by suspending late-night services, while making no changes to train timetables.

The measure will not apply to Shinkansen high-speed trains.

Private railroad operators in the metropolitan area will also take similar actions from Jan. 20, hoping to prevent coronavirus infections from spreading further.

JR East and other train operators responded to requests from the land ministry and the governors of Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]