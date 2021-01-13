2 Japanese See Prison Sentences for Spying Become Final in China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese men have seen their prison sentences for spying become final in China, sources familiar with Japan-China relations said Wednesday.

In November last year, Beijing High People’s Court dismissed appeals against the lower court rulings filed separately by the two men, the sources said.

The prison sentences became final for Hideji Suzuki, head of a Japan-China youth exchange association, and a man from the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, as China uses a two-tier court system. Details of the spying allegations against them were not disclosed.

Suzuki was detained in Beijing in 2016 and sentenced to six years in prison in 2019. The Hokkaido man, in his 70s, was held in Beijing in 2015 and sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2018.

Since 2015, 15 Japanese nationals, including the two, have been detained in China on spying and other charges. Of them, 10 were indicted, and five released.

