Document Reveals U.S. Plan to Protect Japan, Taiwan from China

Washington, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--A declassified U.S. government document has shown the country's intention to formulate a scheme to protect Japan, Taiwan and others from China's growing threats as part of the Indo-Pacific strategy of the administration of President Donald Trump.

The document, titled "U.S. Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific," approved by the U.S. government in February 2018, was used as the guidelines for the national security strategy of the Trump administration, which has been taking a hardline stance against China and Russia. It was declassified last week and announced on Tuesday.

The document said that the U.S. government would aim to "devise and implement a defense strategy capable of...denying China sustained air and sea dominance inside the 'first island chain' in a conflict, defending the first-island-chain nations...and dominating all domains outside the first island chain." Countries and regions in the "first island chain" include Japan and Taiwan.

The document stressed that Washington would "empower Japan to become a regionally integrated, technologically advanced pillar of the Indo-Pacific security architecture" and "encourage South Korea to play a larger role in regional security issues beyond the Korean Peninsula."

"This strategic framework is very forthright on China--not quite confrontational but very firm," Australian National University professor Rory Medcalf told Australian Broadcasting Corp., referring to the newly released document.

