Cumulative Coronavirus Cases in Japan Top 300,000

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,573 people were newly confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Wednesday, sending the country’s cumulative infection cases, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, above 300,000.

The cumulative total has been growing at an accelerating pace, topping the threshold of 300,000 in only some three weeks, after surpassing 200,000 on Dec. 21 last year. Saturday will mark a year since the first novel coronavirus case was confirmed in Japan.

In Tokyo alone, 1,433 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

After the first infection case in Japan was confirmed on Jan. 16 last year, the cumulative total rose above 100,000 about nine months later, on Oct. 29, and 200,000 in about two months.

The weekly number of new infection cases exceeded the preceding week’s level in the last 15 weeks. The number totaled some 23,800 in the week to Jan. 3 and some 43,500 in the following week.

