Japan's Cumulative Coronavirus Cases Top 300,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan newly confirmed 5,869 novel coronavirus positives Wednesday, bringing its cumulative infection cases, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, to 304,764.

The total is rising at an accelerating pace, topping 300,000 only some three weeks after surpassing 200,000 on Dec. 21 last year. Saturday will mark a year since Japan's first novel coronavirus case was confirmed.

The national death toll linked to COVID-19 grew by a daily record of 97 to 4,289. The number of severely ill patients also hit a record of 900, up 19 from the previous day.

In Tokyo alone, 1,433 infection cases were reported Wednesday.

After Japan's first infection case was confirmed Jan. 16 last year, the cumulative total exceeded 100,000 on Oct. 29 and 200,000 less than two months later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]