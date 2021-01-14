Japan Eyes Imprisonment for COVID-19 Hospitalization Refusal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering making novel coronavirus carriers' refusal to be hospitalized punishable with imprisonment or a fine.

As punishment to be introduced through a planned revision of the infectious disease prevention law, a prison term of up to one year or a fine of up to 1 million yen is being considered for refusal of hospitalization by infected people, a government official said.

The official made the remark at a liaison meeting between the government and the ruling and opposition camps Wednesday.

The government also told the meeting that it is considering a prison term of up to six months or a fine of up to 500,000 yen as planned punishment for refusing to cooperate with active epidemiological investigations by local public health offices to identify COVID-19 transmission routes.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan requested the government to reconsider the proposed penalties.

