Japan Eyes Imprisonment for COVID-19 Hospitalization Refusal
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering making novel coronavirus carriers' refusal to be hospitalized punishable with imprisonment or a fine.
As punishment to be introduced through a planned revision of the infectious disease prevention law, a prison term of up to one year or a fine of up to 1 million yen is being considered for refusal of hospitalization by infected people, a government official said.
The official made the remark at a liaison meeting between the government and the ruling and opposition camps Wednesday.
The government also told the meeting that it is considering a prison term of up to six months or a fine of up to 500,000 yen as planned punishment for refusing to cooperate with active epidemiological investigations by local public health offices to identify COVID-19 transmission routes.
The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan requested the government to reconsider the proposed penalties.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]