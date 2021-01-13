Tokyo-Area Railway Firms to Move Up Last Trains under Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-five railway operators in the Tokyo metropolitan area said Wednesday they will move up the departure times of their last trains of the day, effective from Jan. 20, amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 25 operators, including East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, will bring forward their last train departure times by up to some 30 minutes until the end of the ongoing second state of emergency for the area over the new coronavirus.

According to JR East, it will be the first large-scale program to move up its last train departure times, except for changes related to regular train timetable revisions.

The train operators responded to the state of emergency and requests from the land ministry and the governors of Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

JR East will bring forward the last train departure times on 11 lines, including the Yamanote Line in central Tokyo, by some eight to 32 minutes, by suspending late-night services, while making no changes to train timetables.

