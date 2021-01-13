Suga Hopes for Talks with N. Korea during Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday expressed his readiness to discuss the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals with North Korean officials during the Tokyo Games in summer.

Speaking at a press conference, Suga said he wants to hold talks with senior North Korean officials toward for the resolution of the abduction issue if they hope to visit Japan for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Suga said his administration "puts its highest priority on the abduction issue," adding that he is resolved to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in person without any preconditions.

The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Games organizing committee will discuss whether North Korean will participate in the games, Suga said.

"We'll pay close attention to related developments in order not to miss a chance," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]