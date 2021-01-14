Suspect in Toyama Deadly Attack Keeps Silent as Trial Begins

Newsfrom Japan

Toyama, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--A 24-year-old former member of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces kept silent during the first hearing in his trial on Thursday over his involvement in a deadly stabbing and shooting incident in the central Japan city of Toyama in June 2018.

During the hearing at Toyama District Court, Keita Shimazu did not answer any questions by Presiding Judge Taihei Omura, including to confirm his name.

On June 26, 2018, Shimazu stabbed to death police officer Kenichi Inaizumi, 46, who worked at a police box in Toyama, took his gun and fatally shot Shinichi Nakamura, a 68-year-old security guard working around the main gate of a nearby school, according to the indictment and other sources.

On Thursday, the defense side claimed that it is impossible to accuse Shimazu of robbery and murder, calling the incident a theft and murder case.

The ruling is scheduled to be handed down on March 5.

