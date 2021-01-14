SoftBank Trade Secrets Found in Ex-Employee's Computer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--A former SoftBank Corp. <9434> employee suspected of stealing trade secrets had saved the information on a computer at his new workplace, informed sources said Thursday.

Kuniaki Aiba, 45, is suspected of stealing information regarding fifth-generation, or 5G, ultrahigh-speed communications technology from the major Japanese mobile phone operator. The information was found in his computer at Rakuten Mobile Inc., another Japanese mobile carrier, according to the sources.

It was also revealed that Aiba took some 170 data files from SoftBank in about 30 instances between late November to December 2019, immediately before he left the company, the sources said.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the possible usage of the SoftBank trade secrets at Rakuten Mobile.

Aiba was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of accessing a SoftBank server on Dec. 31, 2019 and emailing to himself a file containing information on 5G-related technology and efficient ways to build wireless base stations, in violation of the unfair competition prevention law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]