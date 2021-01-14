Nishimura Says Further Virus Emergency Expansion Possible

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Thursday reiterated his view that the government may further expand areas covered by its state of emergency over the coronavirus from 11 prefectures at present.

"It's possible for the government to add more prefectures, depending on the infection situation," Nishimura, who is in charge of the government's coronavirus response, told a parliamentary committee meeting.

On Wednesday, the government decided to expand the coronavirus state of emergency it declared for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures last week to cover seven more prefectures.

The government will decide whether to expand the emergency declaration further after examining the infection situation, medical care availability and the capacity of public health centers in each region, Nishimura said at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the minister took a cautious stance about expanding the COVID-19 emergency for the whole of the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]