Japan Reports 6,607 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 6,607 new coronavirus infection cases Thursday, marking a daily count above 6,000 for the first time in four days.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 20 from the previous day to a record 920, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo confirmed 1,502 new infection cases, sending the cumulative total to 80,068. The number of severely ill patients counted under Tokyo’s criteria dropped by six to 135.

Miyagi and Chiba prefectures reported 87 and 488 new infection cases, both record highs.

The number of new cases stood at 985 in Kanagawa Prefecture, its second-highest daily count, and 341 in Fukuoka Prefecture, its first figure above 300 in five days. Osaka Prefecture saw 592 cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]