Tokyo Reports 1,502 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 1,502 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, with the daily count staying above 1,000 for the second straight day.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infection cases, at 379, followed by 293 in their 30s and 214 in their 40s.

The number of severely ill patients counted under Tokyo's criteria dropped for the second straight day to 135 after hitting 144, the highest since the first state of emergency in the Japanese capital was lifted in May, on Tuesday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]