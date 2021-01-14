BOJ Raises Economic Assessments on 3 Regions, Cuts View on One

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan raised its economic assessments for three of the nation's nine regions in a quarterly report Thursday, while showing a weaker view on the Hokkaido northernmost region.

The latest report, adopted at a meeting of the BOJ's branch managers, suggests that recent surges in novel coronavirus infections across Japan have slowed the pace of recovery in regional economies.

In the previous report last October, the BOJ raised its views on all regions except for the Shikoku western Japan region, after lowering them for all regions in the April and July reports.

In the latest report, the central bank upgraded its views on the Hokuriku central Japan region, Shikoku, as well as the Kyushu and Okinawa southwestern region, reflecting resumptions of local economic activities after they were hit by the epidemic.

For both the Hokuriku and Kyushu and Okinawa regions, the BOJ said, "The economy has started to pick up, although it has been in a severe situation."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]