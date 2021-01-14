Tokyo May Need Virus Emergency Again If Lifted Soon: Expert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo may need another state of emergency over the new coronavirus in one and a half months if the ongoing emergency is lifted too early, according to a prominent expert’s estimate.

If the current state of emergency is ended soon after the infection situation goes down from Stage 4 to Stage 3, the number of infection cases in Tokyo may rise back to a level requiring a renewed state of emergency, according to Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura.

Stage 3 is the second-worst level on Japan’s four-tier coronavirus alert scale.

The Japanese government declared last week its second state of emergency over the coronavirus in the Tokyo metropolitan area, expanding it later to cover 11 of the country’s 47 prefectures. The measure is slated to run through Feb. 7.

According to Nishiura, the effective reproduction number, or the average number of people to whom an infected person transmits the coronavirus came to 1.1 in Tokyo in late December.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]