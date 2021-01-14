USJ to Delay Opening of Nintendo Attraction Area Again

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Universal Studios Japan movie theme park will again postpone the opening of a new attraction area featuring popular video games of Nintendo Co. <7974>, its operator, USJ LLC, said Thursday.

The Super Nintendo World area in the theme park in the western Japan city of Osaka was initially slated to open in summer 2020. But the opening was put off to Feb. 4 due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The operator decided to delay the opening again as the government Thursday expanded the state of emergency over the coronavirus it had declared for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures to cover Osaka and six other prefectures.

The operator plans to decide on the new opening date after the emergency is lifted.

Over 60 billion yen was spent to build the new area, hosting attractions, a shop and other facilities featuring popular Nintendo game characters including Mario.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]