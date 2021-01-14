Japan Tightening Entry Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is requiring Japanese citizens and foreign residents of Japan who return to the country from trips abroad to promise to avoid using public transportation, stay home and keep records of their location data for 14 days upon arrival, starting Thursday.

The move is designed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The names and nationalities of those who violate the requirements will be disclosed, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference Thursday. Foreign violators could have their resident status revoked or be deported, he said.

These measures are permissible because they are administratively reasonable even without legal grounds, Kato said.

The government has suspended a scheme allowing foreigners from 11 economies including China and South Korea to enter Japan for business purposes as long as its coronavirus state of emergency is in place.

