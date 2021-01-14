Suga to Highlight Resolve to Overcome Coronavirus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's upcoming policy speech before the Diet, the country's parliament, is expected to highlight the government's determination to overcome the coronavirus epidemic.

Suga is also seen underscoring his administration's initiatives to realize a carbon-free society and promote digitalization reform, in the speech at the beginning of an ordinary Diet session starting next Monday.

At a press conference on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said a pressing task for the government is to curb coronavirus infections.

"Based on this view, the prime minister will present his cabinet's overall policy stance," Kato said.

In the speech, Suga is expected to indicate that the government is resolved to overcome the coronavirus situation by cooperating with local authorities, with support from the public.

