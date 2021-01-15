S. Korea's Moon Sees Need to Fix Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Moon Jae-in mentioned the need to fix his country's relations with Japan in a meeting with outgoing Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koji Tomita on Thursday.

Moon told Tomita that it is necessary for South Korea and Japan to restore their constructive, future-oriented relations at an early date, according to an announcement by the presidential office.

The two countries' relations have been strained mainly by wartime issues. Tomita is set leave South Korea to take office as ambassador to the United States.

South Korea and Japan are the most important partners to each other as they work to ensure the peace and stability of Northeast Asia and the entire world, Moon was quoted as telling Tomita.

They discussed bilateral issues, the announcement said.

