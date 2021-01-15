Team Finds Medical Agent to Remove Senescent Cells

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team has found a medical agent that can remove solely senescent cells, which can cause aging-related diseases such as arteriosclerosis and diabetes.

The team, including researchers from the University of Tokyo, Niigata University and Kyushu University, has succeeded in improving symptoms of such diseases in mice by using the medical agent.

The discovery is expected to help improve the treatment and prevention of such age-associated diseases.

A paper about the finding was published in the U.S. journal Science on Friday.

When cells get stressed, they transform into senescent cells and accumulate in the body with aging.

