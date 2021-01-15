Britain Names Julia Longbottom as Ambassador to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Julia Longbottom, a diplomat known for being well-versed in Japan, has been named British ambassador to Japan.

Longbottom, who has worked in Tokyo twice, will take up her appointment in March this year to succeed Paul Madden, according to the British government.

She currently serves as director of the Coronavirus Task Force at Britain's foreign ministry.

After joining the ministry in 1986, she worked at the British Embassy in Tokyo as second secretary in 1990-1993 and as minister in 2012-2016.

She and her husband have two daughters and a son.

