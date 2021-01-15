Japan Eyes Law Revision to Ensure COVID-19 Bed Capacity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering seeking a law revision to allow the state and prefectural governors to urge hospitals to accept patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, informed sources said Friday.

The government hopes the law revision will help eliminate shortages of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients that are becoming serious chiefly in 11 prefectures covered by its ongoing state of emergency over the coronavirus.

The government is also considering disclosing the names of hospitals that refuse to accept COVID-19 patients without due reasons, the sources said.

It plants to submit a bill to revise the infectious disease law to the ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to be convened on Monday.

Under the current law, the health minister and prefectural governors can seek cooperation from doctors and others to prevent infections from spreading.

