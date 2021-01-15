Japan Panel to Discuss Child Support after Divorce

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday that she will ask an advisory panel to consider law revisions to secure expenses for child support after divorce.

The Legislative Council, which advises the minister, will hold a general meeting next month to start wide-ranging discussions on the legal system regarding divorce and child rearing.

In Japan, about 40 pct of fatherless families have agreements on expenses for child support, with the figure standing as low as 20 pct for motherless households.

Nonpayment of child support is believed to be a cause for poverty in single-parent families.

Last month, an expert panel of the Justice Ministry compiled a report calling for a Civil Code provision on the right to claim child support.

