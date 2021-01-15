Ex-Japanese Farm Min. Yoshikawa Indicted without Arrest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors indicted former Japanese agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa on Friday without arrest on charges of taking bribes from a major egg-producing company while in office.

Yoshikawa, 70, who has resigned as a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is suspected of having received a total of 5 million yen in bribes from a former head of the company, Akita Foods, based in Fukuyama in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad also indicted Yoshiki Akita, the 87-year-old former head of Akita Foods without arrest for allegedly bribing Yoshikawa.

According to the indictment, Yoshikawa received the money while knowing that it was intended to seek favorable treatment for the poultry industry.

The former minister is suspected of having received 2 million yen from Akita at a Tokyo hotel in November 2018, 2 million yen at his office of the agriculture ministry in March 2019 and 1 million yen in August 2019 at the office.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]