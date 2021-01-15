Japan Reports 7,133 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 7,133 new coronavirus infection cases Friday, marking a daily count above 7,000 for the first time in six days.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 14 from the previous day to a record 934, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo confirmed 2,001 new infection cases. Its daily count topped 2,000 also for the first time in six days.

The number of severely ill patients counted under Tokyo’s criteria dropped by two to 133.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group of Tokyo’s new infection cases at 458, followed by 355 in their 30s, 303 in their 40s and 297 in their 50s.

