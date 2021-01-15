Tokyo Reports 2,001 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 2,001 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, with the daily count topping 2,000 for the first time in six days.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group of new cases, at 458, followed by 355 in their 30s, 303 in their 40s and 297 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older came to 334.

The number of severely ill patients, counted under Tokyo's criteria, fell by two from the previous day to 133.

Elsewhere in Japan, Fukui and Kagawa prefectures logged 25 and 37 new cases, respectively, both record highs.

