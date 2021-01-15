Suga Cabinet Disapproval Tops Approval for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--The public disapproval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet jumped 13.1 percentage points from the previous month to 39.7 pct in January, while the approval rate declined 8.9 points to 34.2 pct, a Jiji Press survey showed Friday.

Disapproval topped approval for the first time since the Suga cabinet was launched in September last year.

On reasons for supporting the cabinet, with multiple answers allowed, 16.4 pct said there is no other person than Suga who is suitable as prime minister, 8.0 pct said they trust him and 6.4 pct said they have a good image of him.

Of those who disapproved of the cabinet, 23.5 pct said they cannot expect anything from Suga, 22.6 pct said he lacks good leadership skills and 15.4 pct said they do not trust him.

The survey also showed that 61.4 pct of respondents said they do not regard highly the government’s response to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]