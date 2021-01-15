Job-Seeking High School Students in Japan Down Over 10 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--The number of students who are set to graduate from high school in Japan next spring and wished to work after graduation as of the end of November last year fell by over 10 pct from a year before, an education ministry survey showed Friday.

The rate of the year-on-year drop exceeded the 9.8 pct logged in 2009 amid the financial crisis triggered by the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

“Many students changed their plans and decided to study at vocational schools or other institutions, as job shortages are expected amid the new coronavirus epidemic,” a ministry official said.

According to the ministry, 162,195 of the total 1,019,866 students at public and private high schools across the country who are set to graduate in spring 2021 said they wished to work at private companies or as public servants after graduation.

The number of graduating students fell 2.7 pct from a year before while that of job-seeking students dropped 11.2 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]